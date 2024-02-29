Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.40 276.31

GBP 357.77 349.96

EUR 306.04 299.98

JPY 1.8850 1.8442

SAR 75.30 73.66

AED 76.89 75.

23

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44074

LIBOR 3M 5.60477

LIBOR 6M 5.72075

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.39277.73276.74274.60272.02269.72267.83

EUR 301.85301.35300.67298.70296.30294.20292.51

GBP 352.62351.83350.63 347.97344.74 341.88339.53

APP/mzr/

