EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.40 276.31

GBP 356.81 349.06

EUR 305.46 299.41

JPY 1.8784 1.8379

SAR 75.30 73.67

AED 76.89 75.

23

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44007

LIBOR 3M 5.60286

LIBOR 6M 5.71513

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.41277.78276.89274.89272.40270.11268.45

EUR 301.29300.82300.24298.43296.11294.01292.59

GBP 351.74350.98349.92 347.44344.33 341.48339.42

