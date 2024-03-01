EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.40 276.31
GBP 356.81 349.06
EUR 305.46 299.41
JPY 1.8784 1.8379
SAR 75.30 73.67
AED 76.89 75.
23
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44007
LIBOR 3M 5.60286
LIBOR 6M 5.71513
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.41277.78276.89274.89272.40270.11268.45
EUR 301.29300.82300.24298.43296.11294.01292.59
GBP 351.74350.98349.92 347.44344.33 341.48339.42
APP/mzr/
