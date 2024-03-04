EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.40 276.31
GBP 357.73 349.92
EUR 306.24 300.19
JPY 1.8806 1.8401
SAR 75.30 73.67
AED 76.89 75.
23
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43692
LIBOR 3M 5.59513
LIBOR 6M 5.70319
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.56278.07277.07275.39272.81270.24268.72
EUR 302.25301.96301.21299.76297.34294.89293.62
GBP 352.80352.22351.00 348.93345.69 342.46340.58
