EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.40 276.31

GBP 357.73 349.92

EUR 306.24 300.19

JPY 1.8806 1.8401

SAR 75.30 73.67

AED 76.89 75.

23

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43692

LIBOR 3M 5.59513

LIBOR 6M 5.70319

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.56278.07277.07275.39272.81270.24268.72

EUR 302.25301.96301.21299.76297.34294.89293.62

GBP 352.80352.22351.00 348.93345.69 342.46340.58

