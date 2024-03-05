Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 276.41

GBP 358.50 350.68

EUR 306.63 300.55

JPY 1.8772 1.8366

SAR 75.33 73.70

AED 76.92 75.

25

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43710

LIBOR 3M 5.59273

LIBOR 6M 5.69557

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.51277.89276.20274.36272.10269.56267.67

EUR 302.44301.99300.51298.89296.81294.42292.76

GBP 353.38352.63350.54 348.26345.42 342.24339.88

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

11 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

11 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

11 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

11 hours ago
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

11 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

11 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

11 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

11 hours ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

11 hours ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business