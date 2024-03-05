EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 276.41
GBP 358.50 350.68
EUR 306.63 300.55
JPY 1.8772 1.8366
SAR 75.33 73.70
AED 76.92 75.
25
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43710
LIBOR 3M 5.59273
LIBOR 6M 5.69557
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.51277.89276.20274.36272.10269.56267.67
EUR 302.44301.99300.51298.89296.81294.42292.76
GBP 353.38352.63350.54 348.26345.42 342.24339.88
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
More Stories From Business
-
China targets economic growth of 5 pct, 12 million jobs in 202453 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 202458 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 20242 hours ago
-
China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 20242 hours ago
-
Stock markets waver after Tokyo record11 hours ago
-
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up13 hours ago
-
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday13 hours ago
-
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters14 hours ago
-
PARC organises workshop on promoting climate smart agriculture12 hours ago
-
SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI12 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting16 hours ago
-
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey16 hours ago