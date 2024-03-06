Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.55 276.46

GBP 358.85 351.07

EUR 306.62 300.56

JPY 1.8841 1.8434

SAR 75.34 73.71

AED 76.94 75.

26

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43574

LIBOR 3M 5.58537

LIBOR 6M 5.67373

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.59277.99276.68274.81272.39269.93267.87

EUR 302.49302.04300.99299.36297.08294.79292.94

GBP 353.80353.07351.46 349.14346.11 343.01340.44

