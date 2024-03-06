EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Published March 06, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.55 276.46
GBP 358.85 351.07
EUR 306.62 300.56
JPY 1.8841 1.8434
SAR 75.34 73.71
AED 76.94 75.
26
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43574
LIBOR 3M 5.58537
LIBOR 6M 5.67373
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.59277.99276.68274.81272.39269.93267.87
EUR 302.49302.04300.99299.36297.08294.79292.94
GBP 353.80353.07351.46 349.14346.11 343.01340.44
