EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65 276.56

GBP 359.97 352.19

EUR 308.12 302.02

JPY 1.9018 1.8607

SAR 75.36 73.74

AED 76.97 75.

29

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43536

LIBOR 3M 5.58800

LIBOR 6M 5.68071

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.88278.47277.00275.11272.70270.48268.52

EUR 304.17303.94302.73301.02298.77296.73294.97

GBP 355.17354.69352.88 350.52347.48 344.69342.24

APP/as

