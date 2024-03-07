EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65 276.56
GBP 359.97 352.19
EUR 308.12 302.02
JPY 1.9018 1.8607
SAR 75.36 73.74
AED 76.97 75.
29
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43536
LIBOR 3M 5.58800
LIBOR 6M 5.68071
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.88278.47277.00275.11272.70270.48268.52
EUR 304.17303.94302.73301.02298.77296.73294.97
GBP 355.17354.69352.88 350.52347.48 344.69342.24
APP/as
