EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.55 276.46

GBP 361.89 354.06

EUR 309.31 303.19

JPY 1.9116 1.8702

SAR 75.34 73.71

AED 76.93 75.

27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43431

LIBOR 3M 5.58615

LIBOR 6M 5.67408

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.73278.27276.77274.94272.57270.35268.45

EUR 305.29305.00303.74302.09299.87297.82296.11

GBP 356.99356.44354.58 352.27349.27 346.44344.03

APP/mzr/

