EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.55 276.46
GBP 361.89 354.06
EUR 309.31 303.19
JPY 1.9116 1.8702
SAR 75.34 73.71
AED 76.93 75.
27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43431
LIBOR 3M 5.58615
LIBOR 6M 5.67408
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.73278.27276.77274.94272.57270.35268.45
EUR 305.29305.00303.74302.09299.87297.82296.11
GBP 356.99356.44354.58 352.27349.27 346.44344.03
