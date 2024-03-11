Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.30 276.21

GBP 362.75 354.91

EUR 308.84 302.72

JPY 1.9212 1.8797

SAR 75.27 73.64

AED 76.86 75.

20

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43219

LIBOR 3M 5.58283

LIBOR 6M 5.66391

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.42277.91276.35274.46272.07269.72267.79

EUR 304.74304.42303.06301.37299.15296.94295.20

GBP 357.77357.15355.20 352.83349.77 346.79344.03

APP/as/

More Stories From Business