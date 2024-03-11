EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.30 276.21
GBP 362.75 354.91
EUR 308.84 302.72
JPY 1.9212 1.8797
SAR 75.27 73.64
AED 76.86 75.
20
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43219
LIBOR 3M 5.58283
LIBOR 6M 5.66391
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.42277.91276.35274.46272.07269.72267.79
EUR 304.74304.42303.06301.37299.15296.94295.20
GBP 357.77357.15355.20 352.83349.77 346.79344.03
APP/as/
