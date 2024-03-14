Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.04 275.96

GBP 360.76 352.93

EUR 308.61 302.50

JPY 1.9076 1.8664

SAR 75.21 73.57

AED 76.79 75.

13

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43517

LIBOR 3M 5.57659

LIBOR 6M 5.63747

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.27277.84276.17274.19271.84269.37267.45

EUR 304.66304.38302.95301.12298.94296.63294.91

GBP 355.91355.39353.32 350.82347.89 344.78342.37

APP/mzr/

