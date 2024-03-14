EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.04 275.96
GBP 360.76 352.93
EUR 308.61 302.50
JPY 1.9076 1.8664
SAR 75.21 73.57
AED 76.79 75.
13
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43517
LIBOR 3M 5.57659
LIBOR 6M 5.63747
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.27277.84276.17274.19271.84269.37267.45
EUR 304.66304.38302.95301.12298.94296.63294.91
GBP 355.91355.39353.32 350.82347.89 344.78342.37
