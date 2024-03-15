Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.24 276.16
GBP 359.52 351.74
EUR 307.02 300.94
JPY 1.9025 1.8614
SAR 75.26 73.63
AED 76.85 75.
19
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43981
LIBOR 3M 5.59088
LIBOR 6M 5.67901
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.45278.00276.36274.28271.88269.49267.61
EUR 303.05302.76301.36299.47297.23295.02293.35
GBP 354.69354.15352.12 349.52346.52 343.53341.19
APP/mzr/
