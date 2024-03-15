Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Published March 15, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.24 276.16

GBP 359.52 351.74

EUR 307.02 300.94

JPY 1.9025 1.8614

SAR 75.26 73.63

AED 76.85 75.

19

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43981

LIBOR 3M 5.59088

LIBOR 6M 5.67901

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.45278.00276.36274.28271.88269.49267.61

EUR 303.05302.76301.36299.47297.23295.02293.35

GBP 354.69354.15352.12 349.52346.52 343.53341.19

