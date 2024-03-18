Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.99 275.91
GBP 359.09 351.31
EUR 307.03 300.95
JPY 1.8918 1.8509
SAR 75.19 73.57
AED 76.79 75.
11
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43981
LIBOR 3M 5.59088
LIBOR 6M 5.67901
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.12277.60276.06273.88271.55269.13267.13
EUR 302.98302.64301.30299.30297.17294.91293.12
GBP 354.15353.53351.62 348.89345.99 342.97340.49
APP/as/
Recent Stories
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 20243 hours ago
-
Technical varsities VCs meet Punjab industries minister16 hours ago
-
Revolutionizing University Land Use: PIDE's bold vision for commercial partnerships to enhance reven ..17 hours ago
-
Guangxi's foreign trade hits record high in Jan-Feb19 hours ago
-
Cambodia's total public debt reaches 11.24 bln USD as of 202319 hours ago
-
Dubai’s Al-Matiyah forum empowers global SMEs19 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran bilateral trade can be increased up to $ 5b: Iranian envoy19 hours ago
-
Big industry grows by 1.48% in January20 hours ago
-
'Modern designs, trends crucial for furniture industry'22 hours ago
-
UK-Pakistan Chamber for exploring untapped trade potential22 hours ago