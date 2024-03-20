EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.89275.81
GBP 358.60 350.86
EUR 306.40 300.32
JPY 1.86331.8230
SAR 75.17 73.54
AED 76.77 75.
09
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44323
LIBOR 3M 5.59412
LIBOR 6M 5.70340
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.02277.49276.06274.22271.60269.22267.11
EUR 302.34 301.97300.78299.17296.67294.48292.58
GBP 353.69353.05351.29348.99345.71 342.75340.12
APP/as/
