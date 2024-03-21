EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64275.57
GBP 360.39 352.60
EUR 307.95 301.85
JPY 1.87121.8308
SAR 75.10 73.48
AED 76.70 75.02
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44323
LIBOR 3M 5.59412
LIBOR 6M 5.70340
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.85277.40275.74274.04271.63269.13266.96
EUR 303.96 303.68302.25300.73298.46296.13294.11
GBP 355.54355.00352.92350.79347.74 344.60341.87
