Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64275.57

GBP 360.39 352.60

EUR 307.95 301.85

JPY 1.87121.8308

SAR 75.10 73.48

AED 76.70 75.02

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44323

LIBOR 3M 5.59412

LIBOR 6M 5.70340

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.85277.40275.74274.04271.63269.13266.96

EUR 303.96 303.68302.25300.73298.46296.13294.11

GBP 355.54355.00352.92350.79347.74 344.60341.87

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

11 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

11 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

11 hours ago
 ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by- ..

ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

11 hours ago
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ah ..

PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss developme ..

MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

11 hours ago
 Man crushed to death, wife injured

Man crushed to death, wife injured

11 hours ago
 US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher dr ..

US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..

11 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..

11 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business