EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64275.57
GBP 356.06 348.34
EUR 305.25 299.20
JPY 1.85831.8181
SAR 75.10 73.48
AED 76.70 75.02
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44312
LIBOR 3M 5.59461
LIBOR 6M 5.70783
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.77277.24275.46273.91271.44269.06266.87
EUR 301.20 300.83299.28297.95295.65293.46291.46
GBP 351.15350.51348.32346.41343.35 340.42337.72
APP/mzr/
