EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64275.57

GBP 356.06 348.34

EUR 305.25 299.20

JPY 1.85831.8181

SAR 75.10 73.48

AED 76.70 75.02

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44312

LIBOR 3M 5.59461

LIBOR 6M 5.70783

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.77277.24275.46273.91271.44269.06266.87

EUR 301.20 300.83299.28297.95295.65293.46291.46

GBP 351.15350.51348.32346.41343.35 340.42337.72

