Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.39275.32

GBP 355.63 347.94

EUR 304.95 298.91

JPY 1.85851.8183

SAR 75.03 73.41

AED 76.63 74.97

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44319

LIBOR 3M 5.57409

LIBOR 6M 5.65726

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.34276.63274.74273.03270.35267.87265.53

EUR 300.72 300.18298.50296.98294.50292.17290.01

GBP 350.52249.66347.32345.21341.99 338.82335.93

APP/as/

