Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.39275.32
GBP 355.63 347.94
EUR 304.95 298.91
JPY 1.85851.8183
SAR 75.03 73.41
AED 76.63 74.97
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44319
LIBOR 3M 5.57409
LIBOR 6M 5.65726
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.34276.63274.74273.03270.35267.87265.53
EUR 300.72 300.18298.50296.98294.50292.17290.01
GBP 350.52249.66347.32345.21341.99 338.82335.93
APP/as/
