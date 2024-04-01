Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 355.32 347.63
EUR 303.48 297.40
JPY 1.85891.8187
SAR 75.00 73.37
AED 76.60 74.93
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44322
LIBOR 3M 5.55984
LIBOR 6M 5.64607
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.15276.35274.01272.30269.75267.21264.95
EUR 299.09 298.43296.28294.80292.46290.08288.01
GBP 350.09349.11346.21344.09340.93 337.78334.98
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates16 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 202452 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 20242 hours ago
-
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.6610 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs 6.66 per liter, diesel reduced Rs 3.3210 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs6,710 billion, revenues grew by 30% in 9 months15 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy action against profiteers, hoarders17 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits Embassy of Libya17 hours ago
-
Seed mafia a formidable threat to agriculture: Malik19 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan keen on joint ventures with Pak businessmen, investors20 hours ago
-
PFC for interest-free loans to furniture manufacturers20 hours ago
-
China's non-manufacturing PMI up in March22 hours ago