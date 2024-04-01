Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29275.22

GBP 355.32 347.63

EUR 303.48 297.40

JPY 1.85891.8187

SAR 75.00 73.37

AED 76.60 74.93

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44322

LIBOR 3M 5.55984

LIBOR 6M 5.64607

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.15276.35274.01272.30269.75267.21264.95

EUR 299.09 298.43296.28294.80292.46290.08288.01

GBP 350.09349.11346.21344.09340.93 337.78334.98

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

1 day ago
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

1 day ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

1 day ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

1 day ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

2 days ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

2 days ago

More Stories From Business