Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.02
GBP 353.62 345.97
EUR 302.95 296.95
JPY 1.85461.8145
SAR 74.94 73.32
AED 76.54 74.87
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44322
LIBOR 3M 5.55984
LIBOR 6M 5.64607
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.62275.51272.97271.28268.75266.26263.86
EUR 298.29 297.29294.91293.46291.12288.84286.67
GBP 348.01346.64343.50341.42338.29 335.24332.30
