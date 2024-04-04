Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13275.07

GBP 355.70 348.02

EUR 304.82 298.79

JPY 1.85351.8134

SAR 74.96 73.33

AED 76.55 74.90

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43852

LIBOR 3M 5.56973

LIBOR 6M 5.67960

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.78275.76273.12271.38268.88266.30263.88

EUR 300.25 299.34296.87295.32293.02290.61288.36

GBP 350.20348.94345.67343.51340.42 337.22334.24

APP/msq

More Stories From Business