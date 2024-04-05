EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI
USD 281.08275.02
GBP 354.88 347.22
EUR 304.32 298.30
JPY 1.85841.8182
SAR 74.94 73.32
AED 76.54 74.88
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43789
LIBOR 3M 5.56794
LIBOR 6M 5.67288
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.88276.02273.27271.42268.83266.32263.95
EUR 299.93 299.18296.57294.93292.51290.18287.98
GBP 349.59348.53345.11342.82339.61 336.52333.60
