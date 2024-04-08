Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13275.07

GBP 355.06 347.39

EUR 304.54 298.51

JPY 1.85241.8124

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43600

LIBOR 3M 5.56345

LIBOR 6M 5.66718

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.95276.10273.37271.44268.94266.44264.16

EUR 300.16 299.43296.83295.12292.85290.50288.40

GBP 349.79348.74345.36342.98339.90 336.80333.97

APP/msq

More Stories From Business