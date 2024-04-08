EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13275.07
GBP 355.06 347.39
EUR 304.54 298.51
JPY 1.85241.8124
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.56 74.89
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43600
LIBOR 3M 5.56345
LIBOR 6M 5.66718
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.95276.10273.37271.44268.94266.44264.16
EUR 300.16 299.43296.83295.12292.85290.50288.40
GBP 349.79348.74345.36342.98339.90 336.80333.97
APP/msq
