EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13275.07
GBP 355.77 348.08
EUR 305.20 299.15
JPY 1.85131.8113
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.56 74.89
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43294
LIBOR 3M 5.55500
LIBOR 6M 5.64860
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.73275.66273.00271.15268.52265.98263.54
EUR 300.56 299.62297.07295.44292.99290.62288.34
GBP 350.20348.89345.58343.30340.06 336.94333.92
APP/msq
