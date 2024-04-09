Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13275.07

GBP 355.77 348.08

EUR 305.20 299.15

JPY 1.85131.8113

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43294

LIBOR 3M 5.55500

LIBOR 6M 5.64860

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.73275.66273.00271.15268.52265.98263.54

EUR 300.56 299.62297.07295.44292.99290.62288.34

GBP 350.20348.89345.58343.30340.06 336.94333.92

