EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13275.07
GBP 350.40 342.80
EUR 299.55 293.56
JPY 1.82951.7899
SAR 74.96 73.34
AED 76.56 74.89
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43190
LIBOR 3M 5.55884
LIBOR 6M 5.65912
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.89273.99271.72269.81266.97264.45262.02
EUR 294.05292.21290.16288.51285.90283.59281.41
GBP 343.85341.51338.75336.44332.97 329.90326.95
APP/as
