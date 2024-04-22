Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54275.47
GBP 348.70 341.15
EUR 300.20 294.27
JPY 1.82001.7807
SAR 75.07 73.45
AED 76.67 75.
51
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.42992
LIBOR 3M 5.58617
LIBOR 6M 5.72804
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.74273.28268.16264.06259.56255.09251.16
EUR 294.18291.73286.65282.65278.26273.84270.03
GBP 341.51338.49332.22 327.21 321.74 316.27 311.49
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates38 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 20242 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation launched in the city, material confiscated12 hours ago
-
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption13 hours ago
-
Finance Minister condemns firing on customs officials in DI Khan14 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders beefing up security for Chinese nationals14 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in 5-day Canton Fair China16 hours ago
-
PHEC offers expertise to Kyrgyzstan to modernize education system16 hours ago
-
Finance Minister condemns martyrdom of two Customs officials in DIKhan16 hours ago
-
Polling for by-elections on NA-44 ends peacefully in DI Khan17 hours ago
-
China-Pak JV introduces advanced harvester machine for canola crops18 hours ago