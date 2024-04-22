Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54275.47

GBP 348.70 341.15

EUR 300.20 294.27

JPY 1.82001.7807

SAR 75.07 73.45

AED 76.67 75.

51

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.42992

LIBOR 3M 5.58617

LIBOR 6M 5.72804

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.74273.28268.16264.06259.56255.09251.16

EUR 294.18291.73286.65282.65278.26273.84270.03

GBP 341.51338.49332.22 327.21 321.74 316.27 311.49

APP/msq

