EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54275.52
GBP 350.88 343.36
EUR 301.39 295.49
JPY 1.81111.7723
SAR 75.06 73.46
AED 76.66 75.
52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43133
LIBOR 3M 5.58516
LIBOR 6M 5.72596
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.80273.34268.27264.19259.72255.27251.38
EUR 295.40292.96287.89283.91279.51275.15271.33
GBP 343.72340.69334.43 329.39 323.90 318.43 313.65
APP/msq
