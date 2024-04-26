Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54275.62
GBP 351.84 344.39
EUR 301.86 295.98
JPY 1.80441.7664
SAR 75.07 73.48
AED 76.65 75.
55
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43264
LIBOR 3M 5.58606
LIBOR 6M 5.71791
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.90273.45268.39264.32259.87255.45251.58
EUR 295.90293.47288.39284.44280.05275.69271.93
GBP 344.76341.73335.46 330.44 324.96 319.51 314.76
APP/mzr/
