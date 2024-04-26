Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54275.62

GBP 351.84 344.39

EUR 301.86 295.98

JPY 1.80441.7664

SAR 75.07 73.48

AED 76.65 75.

55

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43264

LIBOR 3M 5.58606

LIBOR 6M 5.71791

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.90273.45268.39264.32259.87255.45251.58

EUR 295.90293.47288.39284.44280.05275.69271.93

GBP 344.76341.73335.46 330.44 324.96 319.51 314.76

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business