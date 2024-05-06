Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 352.58 344.93
EUR 302.48 296.50
JPY 1.82571.7863
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.50 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43732
LIBOR 3M 5.59754
LIBOR 6M 5.75672
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.19272.74267.65263.59259.10254.62250.70
EUR 296.40293.98288.86284.88280.44275.99272.15
GBP 345.30342.26335.92 330.89 325.35 319.80 314.96
APP/msq
