Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 352.82 345.19
EUR 302.56 296.58
JPY 1.81791.7786
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.51 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43689
LIBOR 3M 5.58916
LIBOR 6M 5.73519
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.19272.73267.65263.59259.09254.61250.68
EUR 296.48294.04288.94284.96280.51276.06272.26
GBP 345.56342.50336.18 331.14 325.59 320.04 315.19
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates31 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 20242 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts11 hours ago
-
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day11 hours ago
-
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissance: TRACIT11 hours ago
-
SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance11 hours ago
-
Peace vital for sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal12 hours ago
-
'Students should be equipped with modern education to gear up socioeconomic uplift'12 hours ago
-
'Tajir Dost Scheme's application introduced'12 hours ago
-
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay14 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima14 hours ago