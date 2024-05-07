Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 352.82 345.19
EUR 302.56 296.58
JPY 1.81791.7786
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.51 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43689
LIBOR 3M 5.58916
LIBOR 6M 5.73519
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.19272.73267.65263.59259.09254.61250.68
EUR 296.48294.04288.94284.96280.51276.06272.26
GBP 345.56342.50336.18 331.14 325.59 320.04 315.19
APP/msq
