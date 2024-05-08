Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98274.82

GBP 350.86 343.15

EUR 301.81 295.72

JPY 1.81081.7710

SAR 74.92 73.27

AED 76.50 75.

33

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43689

LIBOR 3M 5.58916

LIBOR 6M 5.73519

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.10272.64267.56263.49259.01254.54250.62

EUR 295.62293.18288.12284.17279.70275.28271.49

GBP 343.52340.48334.20 329.20 323.68 318.18 313.37

APP/msq

