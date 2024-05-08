Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.82
GBP 350.86 343.15
EUR 301.81 295.72
JPY 1.81081.7710
SAR 74.92 73.27
AED 76.50 75.
33
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43689
LIBOR 3M 5.58916
LIBOR 6M 5.73519
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.10272.64267.56263.49259.01254.54250.62
EUR 295.62293.18288.12284.17279.70275.28271.49
GBP 343.52340.48334.20 329.20 323.68 318.18 313.37
APP/msq
