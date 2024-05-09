Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.82
GBP 351.14 343.43
EUR 302.00 295.92
JPY 1.80641.7667
SAR 74.92 73.27
AED 76.50 75.
33
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43435
LIBOR 3M 5.58483
LIBOR 6M 5.71564
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.10272.65267.59263.50259.01254.55250.63
EUR 295.84293.39288.37284.35279.91275.51271.66
GBP 343.80340.77334.51 329.48 323.97 318.47 313.65
APP/mzr/
