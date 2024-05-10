Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 351.71 344.11
EUR 302.79 296.80
JPY 1.80481.7658
SAR 74.92 73.30
AED 76.51 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43534
LIBOR 3M 5.58718
LIBOR 6M 5.72176
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.20272.74267.69263.60259.12254.65250.74
EUR 296.71294.27289.23285.21280.78276.33272.49
GBP 344.48341.43335.18 330.14 324.64 319.13 314.32
APP/mzr/
