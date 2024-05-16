EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.03274.97
GBP 356.76 349.05
EUR 306.02 299.96
JPY 1.82481.7854
SAR 74.94 73.32
AED 76.52 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43412
LIBOR 3M 5.58831
LIBOR 6M 5.72181
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.25272.79267.75263.66259.18254.73250.83
EUR 299.88297.41292.35288.27283.79279.33275.45
GBP 349.42346.32340.01 334.90 329.32 323.75 318.88
