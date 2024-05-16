Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.03274.97

GBP 356.76 349.05

EUR 306.02 299.96

JPY 1.82481.7854

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.52 75.

36

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43412

LIBOR 3M 5.58831

LIBOR 6M 5.72181

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.25272.79267.75263.66259.18254.73250.83

EUR 299.88297.41292.35288.27283.79279.33275.45

GBP 349.42346.32340.01 334.90 329.32 323.75 318.88

APP/mzr/

