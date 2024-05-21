Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.02

GBP 357.11 349.39

EUR 305.10 299.07

JPY 1.79641.7576

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.53 75.

39

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43424

LIBOR 3M 5.58741

LIBOR 6M 5.71147

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.30272.84267.95263.89259.51255.17251.38

EUR 298.99296.55291.62287.62283.25278.92275.23

GBP 349.76346.67340.52 335.45 329.98 324.55 319.84

APP/mzr/

