EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23274.92
GBP 358.29 350.20
EUR 305.14 298.76
JPY 1.79451.7541
SAR 74.99 73.30
AED 76.58 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43664
LIBOR 3M 5.59246
LIBOR 6M 5.72218
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.20272.75267.87263.79259.41255.06251.27
EUR 298.68296.24291.36287.33282.97278.62274.89
GBP 350.57347.48341.31 336.17 330.65 325.16 320.40
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 202417 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 202440 minutes ago
-
FDA declares 224 colonies illegal13 hours ago
-
18,371 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme15 hours ago
-
President ICCI inaugurates water filtration plant in G/10 Markaz17 hours ago
-
Political will essential for successful urban regeneration: Speakers17 hours ago
-
Panwaar elected as President Traders Union KPT18 hours ago
-
Film "Kazakh Khanate-the Golden Throne" depicts Kazak glory, statehood: Ambassador Kistafin19 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in London Tech Week expo20 hours ago
-
Call for promoting new hi-tech hybrid seeds21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 20241 day ago