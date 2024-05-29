Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.02
GBP 358.47 350.65
EUR 304.92 298.81
JPY 1.78701.7485
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.54 75.
38
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44226
LIBOR 3M 5.60449
LIBOR 6M 5.74460
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.30272.86267.98263.89259.52255.18251.41
EUR 298.74296.28291.43287.38283.04278.73275.00
GBP 351.03347.94341.78 336.62 331.10 325.63 320.87
APP/as
