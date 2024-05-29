Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.02

GBP 358.47 350.65

EUR 304.92 298.81

JPY 1.78701.7485

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.54 75.

38

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44226

LIBOR 3M 5.60449

LIBOR 6M 5.74460

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.30272.86267.98263.89259.52255.18251.41

EUR 298.74296.28291.43287.38283.04278.73275.00

GBP 351.03347.94341.78 336.62 331.10 325.63 320.87

APP/as

