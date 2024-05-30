Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23275.12

GBP 357.01 349.24

EUR 303.67 297.61

JPY 1.78731.7483

SAR 74.99 73.35

AED 76.58 75.

40

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44286

LIBOR 3M 5.60786

LIBOR 6M 5.75203

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.40272.96268.08263.99259.62255.29251.52

EUR 297.53295.11290.28286.25281.92277.64273.93

GBP 349.61346.54340.40 335.27 329.78 324.32 319.58

APP/as

