EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23275.12
GBP 357.01 349.24
EUR 303.67 297.61
JPY 1.78731.7483
SAR 74.99 73.35
AED 76.58 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44286
LIBOR 3M 5.60786
LIBOR 6M 5.75203
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.40272.96268.08263.99259.62255.29251.52
EUR 297.53295.11290.28286.25281.92277.64273.93
GBP 349.61346.54340.40 335.27 329.78 324.32 319.58
APP/as
