Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 357.84 350.10
EUR 304.41 298.31
JPY 1.79351.7548
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.59 75.
44
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44368
LIBOR 3M 5.60895
LIBOR 6M 5.75420
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.50273.06268.29264.20259.85255.54251.77
EUR 298.24295.83291.08287.05282.72278.45274.76
GBP 350.48347.40341.39 336.24 330.77 325.31 320.58
APP/mzr/
