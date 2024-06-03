Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.02
GBP 358.21 350.45
EUR 305.06 299.02
JPY 1.78771.7490
SAR 74.94 73.32
AED 76.53 75.
39
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44366
LIBOR 3M 5.60769
LIBOR 6M 5.75391
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.31272.87268.12264.04259.70255.39251.64
EUR 298.97296.53291.78287.76283.45279.14275.43
GBP 350.83347.76341.75 336.61 331.13 325.68 320.94
