Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.02

GBP 358.21 350.45

EUR 305.06 299.02

JPY 1.78771.7490

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.53 75.

39

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44366

LIBOR 3M 5.60769

LIBOR 6M 5.75391

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.31272.87268.12264.04259.70255.39251.64

EUR 298.97296.53291.78287.76283.45279.14275.43

GBP 350.83347.76341.75 336.61 331.13 325.68 320.94

APP/msq

