Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23275.32
GBP 360.27 352.67
EUR 306.76 300.85
JPY 1.79851.7606
SAR 74.99 73.40
AED 76.58 75.
46
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44429
LIBOR 3M 5.60445
LIBOR 6M 5.74245
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.61273.19268.46264.40260.09255.83252.11
EUR 300.79298.40293.62289.60285.30281.02277.33
GBP 353.07349.99343.98 338.84 333.36 327.92 323.20
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 202431 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 20241 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates46 minutes ago
-
Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"12 hours ago
-
19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 212 hours ago
-
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment13 hours ago
-
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months13 hours ago
-
Muhammad Aurangzeb meets with CM Gilgit-Baltistan13 hours ago
-
Oil prices fall as OPEC+ plans to unwind cuts13 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 303 points16 hours ago
-
Bilateral cochlear implanted16 hours ago