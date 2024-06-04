Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23275.32

GBP 360.27 352.67

EUR 306.76 300.85

JPY 1.79851.7606

SAR 74.99 73.40

AED 76.58 75.

46

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44429

LIBOR 3M 5.60445

LIBOR 6M 5.74245

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.61273.19268.46264.40260.09255.83252.11

EUR 300.79298.40293.62289.60285.30281.02277.33

GBP 353.07349.99343.98 338.84 333.36 327.92 323.20

APP/as/

