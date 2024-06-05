EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.27
GBP 359.37 351.60
EUR 306.09 300.02
JPY 1.81021.7711
SAR 75.01 73.39
AED 76.61 75.
45
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44242
LIBOR 3M 5.60156
LIBOR 6M 5.73552
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.56273.14268.44264.39260.08255.79252.04
EUR 299.97297.58292.86288.89284.55280.27276.59
GBP 352.00348.94342.98 337.88 332.41 326.97 322.23
