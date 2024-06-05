Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.27

GBP 359.37 351.60

EUR 306.09 300.02

JPY 1.81021.7711

SAR 75.01 73.39

AED 76.61 75.

45

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44242

LIBOR 3M 5.60156

LIBOR 6M 5.73552

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.56273.14268.44264.39260.08255.79252.04

EUR 299.97297.58292.86288.89284.55280.27276.59

GBP 352.00348.94342.98 337.88 332.41 326.97 322.23

More Stories From Business