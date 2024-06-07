Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Published June 07, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.37

GBP 359.81 352.16

EUR 306.50 300.53

JPY 1.80671.7682

SAR 75.01 73.42

AED 76.60 75.

48

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44239

LIBOR 3M 5.59912

LIBOR 6M 5.71291

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.67273.26268.60264.56260.24255.94252.17

EUR 300.49298.09293.44289.42285.08280.78277.01

GBP 352.57349.51343.61 338.49 333.01 327.55 322.78

APP/as/

