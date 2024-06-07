EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.37
GBP 359.81 352.16
EUR 306.50 300.53
JPY 1.80671.7682
SAR 75.01 73.42
AED 76.60 75.
48
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44239
LIBOR 3M 5.59912
LIBOR 6M 5.71291
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.67273.26268.60264.56260.24255.94252.17
EUR 300.49298.09293.44289.42285.08280.78277.01
GBP 352.57349.51343.61 338.49 333.01 327.55 322.78
