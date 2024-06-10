Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.32
GBP 357.64 349.98
EUR 302.43 296.51
JPY 1.79061.7522
SAR 75.02 73.41
AED 76.60 75.
47
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44212
LIBOR 3M 5.59560
LIBOR 6M 5.69955
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.63273.23268.57264.53260.22255.93252.17
EUR 296.48294.12289.52285.57281.36277.09273.41
GBP 350.39347.38341.50 336.43 331.01 325.60 320.89
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 20242 hours ago
-
Rector NUML terms academia-Industry linkage vital for sustainable economic growth12 hours ago
-
Commerce minister visit Beijing from June 6-8 , 2024 on invitation of Chinese govt13 hours ago
-
Int’l carpet exhibition will now start from Oct 3: PCMEA16 hours ago
-
LCCI holds consultative session on national industrial policy16 hours ago
-
Malik for resolving Pak-India conflicts to spur regional economic growth18 hours ago
-
Steel melters, re-rolling millers want special incentives in federal budget18 hours ago
-
ACT Alliance holds dialogue to combat illicit trade20 hours ago
-
PHHSA for timely steps to cope with decreasing area of arable land22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 20241 day ago