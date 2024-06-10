Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.32

GBP 357.64 349.98

EUR 302.43 296.51

JPY 1.79061.7522

SAR 75.02 73.41

AED 76.60 75.

47

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44212

LIBOR 3M 5.59560

LIBOR 6M 5.69955

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.63273.23268.57264.53260.22255.93252.17

EUR 296.48294.12289.52285.57281.36277.09273.41

GBP 350.39347.38341.50 336.43 331.01 325.60 320.89

APP/MSQ

