EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.47
GBP 358.37 350.84
EUR 302.96 297.18
JPY 1.78971.7522
SAR 75.02 73.45
AED 76.60 75.
50
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44212
LIBOR 3M 5.59560
LIBOR 6M 5.69955
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.78273.39268.71264.68260.37256.07252.29
EUR 297.16294.84290.17286.24282.00277.73274.02
GBP 351.26348.25342.34 337.28 331.83 326.40 321.65
APP/as/
