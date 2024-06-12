Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.62
GBP 358.51 351.16
EUR 302.17 296.56
JPY 1.78991.7534
SAR 75.02 73.49
AED 76.60 75.
54
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44212
LIBOR 3M 5.59560
LIBOR 6M 5.69955
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.03273.63269.02265.18260.95256.74253.03
EUR 296.64294.30289.75286.06281.89277.73274.14
GBP 351.71348.68342.87 338.05 332.73 327.40 322.74
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 202431 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 202460 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates46 minutes ago
-
Country’s Per capita income increase by US$129 to US$1680 in FY 202412 hours ago
-
Manufacturing, Mining sectors contribute 13.6 % to GDP in FY 202413 hours ago
-
Pakistan, CoD narrowing down to US $ 0.5 billion during July-March FY 202414 hours ago
-
Agriculture sector posts 6.25% growth in FY 2023-24: Economic Survey14 hours ago
-
Investment to GDP ratio stands at 13.14 percent in FY202414 hours ago
-
European stocks, euro extend losses on hazy political horizon14 hours ago
-
Significant progress made in achieving macroeconomic stability: Finance Minister15 hours ago
-
Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade sales grow 6.6 pct in April16 hours ago
-
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister16 hours ago