Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.72
GBP 359.70 352.50
EUR 304.02 298.49
JPY 1.79171.7559
SAR 75.01 73.51
AED 76.60 75.
57
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44523
LIBOR 3M 5.60841
LIBOR 6M 5.74075
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.15273.85269.11265.28261.04256.80253.06
EUR 298.60296.33291.65287.90283.70279.51275.81
GBP 353.08350.16344.17 339.34 333.98 328.81 323.88
APP/as/
