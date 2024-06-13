Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.72

GBP 359.70 352.50

EUR 304.02 298.49

JPY 1.79171.7559

SAR 75.01 73.51

AED 76.60 75.

57

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44523

LIBOR 3M 5.60841

LIBOR 6M 5.74075

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.15273.85269.11265.28261.04256.80253.06

EUR 298.60296.33291.65287.90283.70279.51275.81

GBP 353.08350.16344.17 339.34 333.98 328.81 323.88

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

10 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

10 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

10 hours ago
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

10 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

10 hours ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

10 hours ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

10 hours ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business