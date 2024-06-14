EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.72
GBP 358.76 351.58
EUR 302.14 296.65
JPY 1.78261.7467
SAR 75.00 73.49
AED 76.60 75.
58
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44494
LIBOR 3M 5.60822
LIBOR 6M 5.73567
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.15273.85269.17265.30261.14257.00253.40
EUR 296.75294.51289.91286.16282.07278.02274.50
GBP 352.15349.25343.35 338.50 333.24 328.03 323.49
APP/as/
