EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.72

GBP 358.76 351.58

EUR 302.14 296.65

JPY 1.78261.7467

SAR 75.00 73.49

AED 76.60 75.

58

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44494

LIBOR 3M 5.60822

LIBOR 6M 5.73567

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.15273.85269.17265.30261.14257.00253.40

EUR 296.75294.51289.91286.16282.07278.02274.50

GBP 352.15349.25343.35 338.50 333.24 328.03 323.49

