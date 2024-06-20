Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.62

GBP 357.69 350.40

EUR 302.20 296.59

JPY 1.77951.7433

SAR 74.99 73.45

AED 76.60 75.

55

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44332

LIBOR 3M 5.60083

LIBOR 6M 5.69814

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.05273.75269.08265.18261.01 256.86253.24

EUR 296.70294.45289.88286.08281.98277.92274.88

GBP 350.98348.08342.20 337.31 332.05 326.83 332.29

