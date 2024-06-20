EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.62
GBP 357.69 350.40
EUR 302.20 296.59
JPY 1.77951.7433
SAR 74.99 73.45
AED 76.60 75.
55
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44332
LIBOR 3M 5.60083
LIBOR 6M 5.69814
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.05273.75269.08265.18261.01 256.86253.24
EUR 296.70294.45289.88286.08281.98277.92274.88
GBP 350.98348.08342.20 337.31 332.05 326.83 332.29
APP/as/
