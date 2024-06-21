EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.72
GBP 356.18 349.05
EUR 301.54 295.98
JPY 1.77071.7353
SAR 74.99 73.49
AED 76.60 75.
58
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.45673
LIBOR 3M 5.60902
LIBOR 6M 5.71157
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.15273.85269.17265.29 261.10 256.93 253.29
EUR 296.09293.84289.27285.50281.40277.32273.82
GBP 349.62346.74340.90 336.06 330.82 325.62 321.08
APP/as/
