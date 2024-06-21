Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.72

GBP 356.18 349.05

EUR 301.54 295.98

JPY 1.77071.7353

SAR 74.99 73.49

AED 76.60 75.

58

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.45673

LIBOR 3M 5.60902

LIBOR 6M 5.71157

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.15273.85269.17265.29 261.10 256.93 253.29

EUR 296.09293.84289.27285.50281.40277.32273.82

GBP 349.62346.74340.90 336.06 330.82 325.62 321.08

APP/as/

