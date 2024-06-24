EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.62
GBP 355.68 348.43
EUR 300.81 295.24
JPY 1.76171.7259
SAR 75.00 73.47
AED 76.60 75.
54
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.45812
LIBOR 3M 5.60907
LIBOR 6M 5.70598
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.05273.75269.07265.18 261.00 256.83 253.19
EUR 295.35293.10288.53284.78280.72276.64273.13
GBP 349.01346.12340.29 335.45 330.22 325.02 320.49
