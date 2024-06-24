Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.62

GBP 355.68 348.43

EUR 300.81 295.24

JPY 1.76171.7259

SAR 75.00 73.47

AED 76.60 75.

54

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.45812

LIBOR 3M 5.60907

LIBOR 6M 5.70598

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.05273.75269.07265.18 261.00 256.83 253.19

EUR 295.35293.10288.53284.78280.72276.64273.13

GBP 349.01346.12340.29 335.45 330.22 325.02 320.49

